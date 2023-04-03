PM Modi Praises Beauty Of Jammu & Kashmir, Says It Is 'more Beautiful During Tulip Season'

Jammu and Kashmir is beautiful, and even more so during the Tulip season, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his microblogging site on Monday (April 3).

PM's response came in reply to a tweet by the Srinagar District Administration about the blooming of a tulip garden located in the foothills of the Zabarwan Range, adjacent to Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Taking to Twitter, the Srinagar district administration shared a video of the Tulip Garden. In the 1:57-minute video, a beautiful tulip garden is seen, along with fountains and visitors who have come to witness the beauty of colourful flower garden. In another tweet, the Srinagar district administration explained that there are a total of 68 varieties of tulips, twelve varieties of daffodils, ten varieties of hyacinths, and a variety of mascara.

"A sufficient number of wheelchairs for specially-abled persons and senior citizens are available to make the access more inclusive. Provision of feeding rooms and restrooms is there for the better facilitation of visitors," the tweet read.

"Asia’s largest tulip garden, located in the foothills of Zabarwan Range, adjacent to Dal Lake in Srinagar, goes full bloom with 1.6 million tulips on display, granting a magical experience to the visitors," said the Srinagar district administration on Twitter.