PM Modi Praises Elderly Man For Carrying Out Cleanliness Drive In Kerala Town

A differently-abled man from Kerala, who recently received a shout-out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for picking up plastic trash from Lake Vembanad, has expressed his gratitude for PM's gesture. The man named NS Rajappan got a special mention in PM Modi's latest 'Mann Ki Baat' episode for his efforts towards making India cleaner. Rajappan said he was pleased to hear his name during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, which airs each month on the last Sunday.

"I was pleased to hear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned my name in his Mann Ki Baat address. I listened to the radio programme at my neighbour's place," Rajappan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Rajappan, who is paralysed from the waist down, has been picking up plastic trash from Lake Vembanad for the past several years.

'We must take inspiration'

PM Modi praised the commitment Rajappan has been displaying for the past several years despite the obstruction he faces because of the paralysis. PM Modi said it just goes on to show how highly Rajappan thinks as he requested others to take inspiration from the man and contribute towards cleanliness in whatever ways they can.

"I have seen one more news from Kerala which reminds us of our responsibilities. There is a differently-abled person from Kottayam named NS Rajappan. He is paralysed from the lower half of his body but his commitment towards cleanliness has not faded. He takes his boat out almost every day and clears plastic trash from Lake Vembanad. We must take inspiration from him and contribute towards cleanliness in whatever way possible," PM Modi said.

Since assuming power in 2014, PM Modi has launched several campaigns to promote cleanliness drive in India under his government's 'Swachh Bharat' mission. PM Modi himself has picked up the broom on several occasions to encourage others to contribute towards cleanliness. The government has made significant progress on the front as since the launch of the mission India has gone up from 42% in 2014 to 63% in 2019 in terms of access to proper sanitation in the country. The second phase of the mission is currently underway.

(Image & Inputs: ANI)

