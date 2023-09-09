PM Modi Praises IMF Chief For Showering Her Appreciation To India’s Art, Culture

Ahead of the mega G20 event on September 9th and 10th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm welcome to all the leaders arriving in the national capital to be a part of the G20 Summit, which will be organised at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. As the PM welcomed the leaders, he took the opportunity to praise Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva for showing her curiosity and fondness for Indian culture as she landed in Delhi.

IMF Chairperson, Kristalina Georgieva on Friday landed at the Delhi airport to attend the summit. At Delhi’s IGI Airport, Kristalina was welcomed with a vibrant traditional folk dance performance by folk dancers on a Sambalpuri song. As she witnessed the dance, the IMF chief too joined them and attempted a few dance steps herself, while trying to imitate the dancers. She also showed her appreciation to the artists before proceeding ahead.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared video of IMF chief dancing with Sambalpuri artists

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), a video of IMF Chief Kristalina trying to shake her legs with the artists. He wrote, “Difficult to resist Sambalpuri beats. MD International Monetary Fund Ms. Kristalina Georgieva arrives in India for the G20 summit to a Sambalpuri song and dance welcome.”

Prime Minister Modi, later drawing a reference from the video, hailed the IMF Managing Director for showing her appreciation to India’s culture. Welcoming the Managing Director of IMF, the PM wrote on X, “Fully agree, Kristalina Georgieva. May we all work together to mitigate the pressing challenges of our time and ensure a better future for our youth. I also appreciate the affection you have shown for our culture when you arrived in Delhi.”

Fully agree, @KGeorgieva. May we all work together and mitigate the pressing challenges of our time and ensure a better future for our youth. I also appreciate the affection you have shown for our culture when you arrived in Delhi. https://t.co/yrGsDGSAJ3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

Earlier, Kristalina Georgieva took to X to express her willingness to take part in the summit on September 9th and 10th at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. She wrote, “Arrived in New Delhi for the G20 India Leaders's Summit. I'm looking forward to fruitful discussions with world leaders on how countries can come together to solve our pressing global challenges.”

The G20 Summit under India’s presidency is being considered a highly anticipated event and is going to witness the powerful top global leaders coming on the same stage to discuss a range of issues in Delhi. The list includes US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishidam, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Norman Albanese, and among others.