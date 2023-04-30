PM Modi Praises Madhya Pradesh Citizens For Mann Ki Baat Success, Invites For Century Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the various achievements of the citizens of Madhya Pradesh invited the people from the state to listen to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat today (April 30). He has in the past episodes spoken about major social movements and success stories from Madhya Pradesh and also credited the people for the success of his Radio program. The Prime Minister extended the invitation to the people while addressing a public rally during the National Panchayati Raj Day in Rewa on April 24.

In the concluding address of the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations, the Prime Minister thanked everyone for the love and support shown towards ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program which is completing 100 episodes this Sunday.

PM Modi extends invitation to listen to Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode

“I want to thank you all for one more thing, some moments ago Shivraj Ji spoke at length about the completion of the 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat. It’s only because of your love, affection, and contribution that Mann Ki Baat has reached this milestone. I have mentioned the achievements of many personalities of Madhya Pradesh in Mann Ki Baat. I have also been getting lakhs of letters and messages from the people of this state. I am also longing to meet you in this month’s Mann Ki Baat. Because it’s a century and a century is given more importance here. As every time, please join me this Sunday too,” said PM Modi in Rewa on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan stated, “On April 30, special arrangements will be made for listening to the Mann Ki Baat program in 53000 villages, in every headquarter of Gram Panchayats, 66000 polling booths, please remember, you should listen to Mann Ki Baat not in the confines of your house but collectively with other people.”

PM praises Madhya Pradesh citizens in Mann Ki Baat

In the episode on June 27, 2021, PM Modi praised Ramlotan Kushwaha, a citizen from Satna of Madhya Pradesh, he has done a commendable job of constructing a museum of indigenous plants on his farm. In this museum, he has collected hundreds of medicinal plants and seeds.

PM Modi mentioned the Amrit Sarovar constructed in Mocha Gram Panchayat in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh in the 92nd episode of Mann Ki Baat in August 2022. “I also want to tell you about the Amrit Sarovar built in Mocha Gram Panchayat in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. This Amrit Sarovar is built near the Kanha National Park and has further enhanced the beauty of this area. The newly constructed Shaheed Bhagat Singh Amrit Sarovar in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh is also drawing a lot of people. This lake, built in the Niwari Gram Panchayat, is spread over 4 acres. The tree plantation on the shoreline of the lake is enhancing its beauty. People are also coming from far and wide to see the 35 feet high tricolor near the lake.”

Moreover, other Madhya Pradesh citizens who have found mention by the PM in the Mann Ki Baat program include Mamta Sharma, Asharam Chaudhury, Master Tushar, Usha Dube, Rajneesh, Babita Rajput, Arjun Singh, Rohit Sisodia, Field Director, Pench Tiger Reserve, Subhash Sisodia, Atul Patidar, Anurag Asati, Padma Award winner Dr Janak Palta, Shanti Parmar and Bhuri Bai.