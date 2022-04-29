Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a Sikh delegation and addressed them at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence on April 29. The PM mentioned that Guru Nanak Dev ji awakened the consciousness of the entire nation and brought it out of darkness and showed the path of light.

He said that Gurus travelled all over India from east to west, north to south and inspired everyone. "Our Gurus inspired people, purifying this land with their feet. Therefore, the Sikh tradition is actually a living tradition of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added, "Going to Gurudwaras, spending time in service, getting langar, staying at the homes of Sikh families has been a part of my life. The feet of Sikh saints keep falling from time to time in the Prime Minister's residence here. I keep getting the good fortune of their company."

PM Modi said that the Sikh community has been a strong link in relations between India and other countries. "I have always considered our Indian diaspora as the national ambassador of India. All of you are out of India, the loud voice of 'Bharat Mata', the lofty identity. Seeing India's progress, your (diaspora's) chest widens, and your head is held high with pride."

PM Modi also lauded the Sikh community for their contributions in the pre and post-independence era. "Entire country feels grateful to Sikhs for their contributions in freedom struggle and in post-independence era," he said.

PM Modi said that India has built the Kartarpur Sahib corridor due to which lakhs of devotees are getting the privilege to bow down their head there. "From making langar tax-free, allowing Harmandir Sahib to FCRA, increasing cleanliness around gurdwaras to connecting them with better infrastructure, the country is making every effort today."

'Gurus taught us courage and service'

Stating that gurus have taught us courage and service, PM Modi said that Indians have gone to different parts of the world without resources and achieved success through their labour. "This is the spirit of New India today," he said.

"New India is touching new dimensions, leaving its mark on the world. This period of the Covid pandemic is the biggest example of this. At the beginning of this, people were expressing concerns about India. But, now people are giving examples of India everywhere," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi has met members of the Sikh community at frequent intervals for some time. He had recently delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate the birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

