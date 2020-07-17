PM Modi Calls Thirukkural 'treasure Trove Of Inspiring Ideas' TN CM Palaniswami Responds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Thursday posted a tweet praising the famed classic Tamil language text Thirukkural after PM Modi noted on his Twitter handle that the scripture is inspiring and is a treasure trove of noble thoughts, ideals as well as a source of great inspiration.

Chief Minister Palaniswami went on to acknowledge PM Modi's thoughts and added that Thiruvalluvar author of the scripture and widely regarded as a poet and saint himself has a lot to offer the world and the youth would greatly benefit from reading such a rich text.

— Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) July 16, 2020

He went on to add, Thirukkural is among the most translated works in the world and people from all walks of life should read it. He noted that when PM Modi dedicated a post explaining the same, Tamil people across the world stood united and proud of belonging to a legacy that is so dynamic and rich in literature.

This comes in light of the occasion when PM Modi shared that a translated version Thirukkural in Gujarati would soon be available.

This is not the first time PM Modi mentioned Thirukkural and neither is this a novel attempt by the BJP government to woo voters as on several occasions both Tamil and national leaders have drawn inspiration from the poet's verses.

During PM Modi's visit to Ladakh where he addressed the soldiers, he was seen quoting Thiruvalluvar in his address as he mentioned the valour and bravery of the Indian soldiers who martyred at Galwan Valley.

மறமானம் மாண்ட வழிச்செலவு தேற்றம் எனநான்கே ஏமம் படைக்கு (குறள் எண்: 766) This roughly translates to: ”Bravery, respect, dignity and reliability are the defining characteristics of an army.”

One such incident was when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dropped a poetic reference during her Budget 2020 address, as she mentioned Thiruvalluvar while talking about the 5 crown jewels of a good country.

"I Fall back on the wise words of Thiruvalluvar. He has spoken about 'what a good country is' and 'what makes up for the jewels of a good country'." She then went on to read the original text in Tamil:

பிணி இன்மை செல்வம் விளைவு இன்பம் ஏமம்

அணி என்ப நாட்டிற்கு இவ் ஐந்து.

Who is Thiruvalluvar?

A celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher, known for his collection of couplets, Thirukkural, which address topics such as ethics, politics, economics, relationships, patriotism and religion. He is believed to have lived in Mylapore, a neighbourhood in the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. However, his floruit ranges greatly from anywhere between the 4th century CE to 6th century CE based on traditional accounts and linguistic analysis of his writings.

Credited to have influenced a wide range of scholars down the ages, he is venerated as a great sage for his literary works. His most famous work Tirukkural consists of 1,330 couplets and is divided into three books - each with aphoristic teachings on virtue, wealth and love. Written over 1,500 years ago, it is still today regarded as one of the greatest pieces of literature on ethics and morality.

