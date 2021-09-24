PM Modi Presents VP Harris, PM Morrison & Suga Unique Gifts From Kashi; Details Here

In a touching gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted US VP Kamala Harris an old notification related to her grandfather P.V Gopalan. The PM, who is currently visiting the US for the first in-person QUAD summit and the 73rd UNGA session, gifted the notification to Harris in a wooden frame. It is important to mention that the VP's grandfather was a respected Indian government official who served in various positions.

Along with this, PM Modi gifted Kamala Harris a Gulabi Meenakari chess set, the craft of which is associated to Kashi- one of the oldest cities in the world and PM Modi's constituency. Each piece on the chess set is closely handcrafted in vibrant colours of blue and green related to the city.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison was gifted a silver Gulabi Meenakari ship, once again, distinctly hand-crafted to reflect Kashi's dynamism. On the other hand, Japanese Prime Minister Yohside Suga was thoughtfully gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue. Notably, the religion of Buddhism is a shared ideal between India and Japan. All leaders of the QUAD are expected to meet later today for their first in-person summit.

1st in-person QUAD summit

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US would mark the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. PM Modi will attend the meeting of the four Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders- India, US, Australia and Japan on September 24. He will be joined by President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

"The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region," said PM Modi in his departure statement.

Along the lines of QUAD, PM Modi will take stock of the bilateral relations and discuss regional and global issues with Biden, Morrison and Suga. The following day, PM is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly and talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, and other important issues.