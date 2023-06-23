PM Modi, President Biden Discuss Trade, Defence, Space And Climate Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 3-day visit to the United States, held high-level talks on Thursday with US President Joe Biden to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy, and critical technologies. India is among the closest partners of the US in the world, a joint statement by the two leaders said.

3 things you should know

PM Modi is on a 3-day visit to the US. This is his maiden State visit.

PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Joe Biden at the White House.

A plethora of topics were discussed during the bilateral talks.

What was discussed in the meeting?

According to a joint statement by both nations, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden affirmed that technology will play a defining role in deepening the partnership between the two countries. The leaders hailed the inauguration of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in January 2023 as a major milestone in US-India relations. They called on governments, businesses, and academic institutions to realise their shared vision for the strategic technology partnership. The leaders recommitted to fostering an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, based on mutual confidence and trust that reinforces their shared values and democratic institutions.

Space: Prime Minister Modi and President Biden praised the expanding collaboration between the US and India in space technologies, earth science, and related fields. They applauded NASA and ISRO for their decision to collaborate on a strategy framework for human spaceflight by the end of 2023.

Health: Both leaders urged their governments to work closely together to protect pharmaceutical supply chains, maintain close coordination on pandemic preparedness, backed by epidemiological training, laboratory amplification, point-of-entry surveillance, and food safety and regulation.

Trade: Both leaders pledged to work to advance laws and regulations that would make it easier for American and Indian businesses, governments, and academic institutions to share and create technology. The leaders encouraged both sides to make regular efforts to address export regulations, look into measures to improve high-tech trade, and enable knowledge transfer between the two nations. They also welcomed the interagency-led Strategic Trade Dialogue's beginning in June 2023.

Investment: The leaders welcomed an announcement by Micron Technology Inc. to invest up to USD 825 million to build a new semiconductor assembly-and-test facility in India with support from the Indian government.

Telecommunication: In order to fulfill the vision of creating secure and trusted telecommunications, resilient supply chains, the leaders launched two Joint Task Forces on Advanced Telecommunications, focusing on Open RAN and research and development in 5G/6G technologies.

Quantum Coordination: The two leaders discussed the establishment of a joint Indo-U.S. Quantum Coordination Mechanism to facilitate collaboration among industry, academia, and government, and our work toward a comprehensive Quantum Information Science and Technology agreement.

Research: PM Modi and President Biden welcomed 35 innovative joint research collaborations in emerging technologies funded by the US National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Indian Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Artificial Intelligence: The two nations will aim to develop joint and international collaboration on trustworthy and responsible AI, including generative AI, to advance AI education and workforce initiatives, promote commercial opportunities, and mitigate against discrimination and bias.

Defence: The leaders reiterated their resolve to strengthen maritime security cooperation, including through enhanced underwater domain awareness. The leaders welcomed the launch of dialogues in new defence domains, including space and AI, which will enhance capacity building, knowledge, and expertise. Expressing their desire to accelerate defence industrial cooperation, the leaders welcomed the adoption of a Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, which will provide policy direction to defence industries and enable co-production of advanced defence systems. The leaders welcomed the setting up and launch of the US-India Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X). As a network of universities, startups, industry, and think tanks, INDUS-X will facilitate joint defence technology innovation, and co-production of advanced defence technology between the respective industries of the two countries.

Atomics: President Biden and Prime Minister Modi welcomed India’s plans to procure General Atomics MQ-9B HALE UAVs. The MQ-9Bs, which will be assembled in India, will enhance the ISR capabilities of India’s armed forces across domains.

Clean Energy: The leaders highlighted the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership and Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP) as reflective of their commitment to the goal of clean energy.

Strategic Convergence: The leaders called for greater efforts to mitigate the consequences of the war, especially in the developing world. Both countries further pledged to render continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. They called for respect for international law, principles of the UN charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Global Growth: President Biden and Prime Minister Modi are united in their determination to use the G20 to deliver on shared priorities for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, including improving the sovereign debt restructuring process, advancing the multilateral development bank evolution agenda, including mobilising new concessional financing at the World Bank to support all developing countries, and raising the level of ambition on mobilising private sector investment for quality, sustainable, and resilient infrastructure, including through Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.