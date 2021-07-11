PM Modi, President Kovind Condole Padma Shri Dr PK Warrier's Demise

Chief Physician and Managing trustee of Arya Vaidya Sala Dr. PK Warrier breathed his last at the age of 100 on Saturday. President of India Ram Nath Kovind condoled the demise of Dr PK Warrier noting that he had exemplified the efficiency of Ayurveda through his active life.

In the demise of P K Warrier, Ayurveda has lost one of its greatest modern proponents. Honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he exemplified the efficacy of Ayurveda through his active life spanning 100 years. Condolences to his family, admirers and associates. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2021

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Dr PK Warrier.

Saddened by the passing away of Dr. PK Warrier. His contributions to popularise Ayurveda will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2021

Union Minister V Muraleedhan called Dr PK Warrier as a doyen of Ayurveda and said his demise is an irreplaceable loss to the nation. The Union Minister said in a tweet,

"The demise of doyen of Ayurveda and visionary, Padma Bhushan Dr. PK Warrier is an irreplacable loss to the nation. He was an epitome of Ayurveda tradition and promoted the holistic approach to the treatment of diseases and made invaluable contributions to contemporary medical literature."

Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) president JP Nadda also paid condolences to the demise of Dr. VK Warrier, the great contribution to Ayurveda. He said,

"Saddened by the passing away of Dr. VK Warrier, the managing trustee of Kottakal Arya Vaidya Sala and a pioneer in the field of Ayurveda. He will always be remembered for his enormous contribution. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti!"

Awards and Recognition of Dr. PK Warrier

During his long-standing career as a doctor and extraordinary contribution to medicine in the country, the late doctor was conferred by notable awards and recognitions. He was awarded an honorary D.Litt by the University of Calicut in 199, followed by Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Biography and Autobiography in 2008, the 30th Dhanvanthri Award. He also received a Padma Shri in 1999 as well as a Padma Bhushan Award in 2010.

Several writings and literature are also credited under the doctor's name where he tried to propagate holistic approaches to treat diseases. Compiled under Padamudrakal, his writings and speeches have been heavily focused on contemporary medical literature. Not only did the doctor preach about his traditional treatments, but he also set up a research laboratory to aid the identification of various medicinal plants and the chemical identity of their pharmaceutical constituents.

