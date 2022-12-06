President Murmu, PM Modi & Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas

The nation is paying tribute to the Father of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary today (December 6). Also, the first law minister of independent India, he led the biggest contribution to the fight against untouchability and helped in the upliftment of Dalits.

Marking the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his floral tribute to Babasaheb on Tuesday at the Parliament in the national capital. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar were also seen offering their respect. Leaders like, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ramdas Athawale were also in attendance.

#BREAKING | PM Modi pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, on his 67th death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi stated, "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten".

Ministers and leaders pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

Several leaders and ministers paid homage to BR Ambedkar who was a profound social reformer, economist, politician, academician, and an awardee of Bharat Ratna as well. External Minister Dr S. Jaishankar tweeted and paid his respect to Baba Bhimrao for laying a strong foundation for a modern and inclusive India.

Pay my homage to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his #MahaparinirvanDiwas.



Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "I pay tribute to a leading light of our freedom movement, social reformer, champion of equality, chief architect of Indian Constitution and India’s first Minister for Law & Justice, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas".

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and said, "Life should be great rather than long- Babasaheb. I pay my respects at the feet of Bharat Ratna, revered Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the creator of the Indian Constitution, rich in immense talent, on his Mahaparinirvan Divas".

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid his tribute to the father of the Constitution and expressed his gratitude for giving ideal shape to the idea of equality, justice, and socio-economic growth.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offered his heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

संविधान के माध्यम से समाज के अंतिम पंक्ति में खड़े व्यक्ति को सशक्त बनाने वाले ‘भारत रत्न’ डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर के #MahaparinirvanDiwas पर सादर नमन।



Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla paid his respect and tweeted, "Regards to the architect of the constitution, the great jurist Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his #Mahaparinirvan Diwas. He gave that invaluable heritage to the country in the form of the Constitution, which paved the way for democracy empowerment in the country by ensuring equality, justice, freedom, and fraternity in society".

Mahaparinirvan Diwas

The chief architect of the Indian Constitution and the first Law Minister of Independent India Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956, and the day is regarded as Mahaparinirvan Diwas to pay homage to him. The word 'parinirvan' in Buddhism means someone who has attained complete salvation or enlightenment. Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism and has also been at the forefront of the upliftment of poor and backward classes of society. He was the one who also brought the reservation system in the country for the development of the Dalits and backward classes.