PM Modi Previews First Parliament Session Of New Decade; Gives '4-5 Mini Budgets' Hint

Ahead of the start of Parliament's Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the first Session of the decade is commencing and is very important for the future of India. Addressing the media from the Parliament House Complex, PM Modi said that a "golden opportunity" has come before the nation to fulfil the dreams seen by the freedom fighters. He also offered a pre-analysis of the upcoming Budget which was a rarity.

'This decade should be fully utilised': PM Modi.

"Keeping in mind this upcoming decade, there should be discussions, every kind of opinion should be placed in this session and the nation expects this. I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of people's aspiration," PM Modi said.

"I believe that every Parliamentarian will make this session more perfect. I think that for the first time in the history of India that the Finance Minister had to present four to five mini budgets in the year 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this," he said.

The session will begin with the President's address followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey. The Economic Survey, which is presented by the Finance Minister on the opening day of the budget session, provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year.

Budget Session 2021

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30 pm on the presentation of Economic Survey 2020-21. Both the houses will also debate on the Motion of thanks to the President's address after the budget presentation. The session will be held in two parts --January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have a total of 33 sittings.

It is after almost five months that the Parliament will be convened, as the Winter session could not be held due to the COVID pandemic. With a view to having a paperless Budget, all the documents and the Economic Survey would be made available online soon after the authenticated copies are laid on the Table of the House, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has said.

This session will be held as per COVID-19 protocols, with Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha meeting in shifts of five hours each -- with the upper house meeting from 9 AM to 2 PM and the lower house in the evening from 3 PM to 8 PM. This is also the first time when the members of both the Houses will be seated in three different locations - chambers of both houses and the Central Hall.

The Question Hour, which could not take place during the Monsoon session, has also made a comeback in this session. The Monsoon session also saw the two Houses working on Saturdays and Sundays. But this time, Parliament will not sit on weekends.

