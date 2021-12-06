PM Modi-Prez Putin Discuss Trade, Bilateral Ties, Terrorism & China At Meet: Foreign Secy

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit on December 6. India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefed the media on the discussions that took place between the two world leaders. He said important issues ranging from the bilateral relationship to trade, security, and China were discussed in the much-awaited meeting.

Speaking to the press, Shringla stated, "The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to visit India for our annual summit is an indication of the importance he attaches to the bilateral relationship and his personal rapport with PM Narendra Modi. President Putin's visit is short but highly productive and substantive. There were excellent discussions between the two leaders. 28 agreements/MoUs were concluded during this visit. These agreements include those between Govt to Govt and business to business. "

He further stated that PM Modi thanked President Putin for the welfare of the Indian community in Russia, especially during COVID pandemic and both leaders discussed the need for mutual recognition of vaccine certification to enable easier travel by citizens to each other's countries.

"Enhancing bilateral trade and investment figured prominently in the talks. This year, we've noticed an encouraging trend of growth in our trades compared to last year. Both sides are looking forward to continued increase in trade and investment trajectory," he added.

Speaking on the trade between the two nations, the Foreign Secretary said, "On the trade and investment side,there are some specific plans which include long-term corporation in the areas of inland waterways, fertilisers, coking coals, steel, skilled manpower. Coking coals emerged as an important area of corporation. We have expressed interest in further investments in the oil and gas sector, as well as in the area of petrochemicals."

Shedding light on the cultural cooperation between India and Russia, he added, "We're looking at intensifying our Buddhist things with Russia. There are apparently 15 million Buddhists in Russia. This community is keen on looking at India for pilgrimage and other areas of interest. So the cultural cooperation is also important for both countries."

He also informed that terrorism was discussed along with talks about Al-Qaeda groups and other terror organisations and that the 2+2 dialogue have helped to take the talks further.

Shringla informed, "Gujarat summit will see involvement of Russian delegations. South East Asia, ASEAN, and of course Indo-Pacific and India's security was discussed. We have said to Russia that we are working on the Indian ocean region with Russia."

When asked if there were discussions over China betwen the two leaders, he said, "We have discussed all on China but won't be able to reveal more about it now."

Russia's Putin calls India 'a time-tested friend'

Russia's President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit on Monday where he highlighted the long-standing ties between the two nations and cooperation moving forward. Giving his opening remarks from the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Putin said that he was glad to be in India after missing the last summit, and called the country 'a time-tested friend.' Highlighting the highs of India-Russia ties, President Putin revealed that trade had risen by 38% and investments stood at a whopping 38 billion between the nations.

"I am so happy to travel and visit India. We are holding summits every year, taking turns in India and Russia. Unfortunately, we had to skip last year because of the pandemic. I thank you for your invitation this year. We perceive India as a great power, a friendly nation, and a time-tested friend. The relations between our nations are growing and I am looking into the future. This year, we have seen an increase in our trade by 38%. We have every opportunity to reach the highs of trade. And the same applies to investments. Mutual investments stand at 38 billion," he said.

Image: ANI