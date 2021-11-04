PM Modi 'privileged' To Celebrate Diwali With India's Forces: 'Not As PM, But As Family'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, shared pictures on his Twitter handle featuring him attending Diwali celebrations with soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera. Posing with the soldiers in the shared pictures, PM Modi called it a 'privilege' to have gotten a chance to celebrate the festival with the brave hearts not as a 'Prime Minister, but as a member of their families'.

PM Modi in a separate tweet, lauded the brave hearts that represent India’s diversity and the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. 'Our forces are not only known for their utmost professionalism, but also, they are at the forefront helping people in times of crisis,' he said, adding that our forces are 'synonymous with trust'. Since taking over office, PM Modi has always celebrated the festival with the armed forces.

I feel privileged that I got to spend Diwali with our brave soldiers in Nowshera, not as Prime Minister but as a member of their family.



Here are some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/NfO87v9wQE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers at Nowshera

Addressing the soldiers at Nowshera earlier in the day, PM Modi observed that the people of India can sleep peacefully and celebrate festivals with fervor only due to their contribution. Underlining that he had come here with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, he stated, "I feel that I should celebrate Diwali with my family members. That's why I celebrate every Diwali with my family members. Because you are my family members. I am a member of your family. I have not come here as a PM but I have come as a family member".

Recalling the rich history of Nowshera in defeating the evil designs of the enemy, the PM remarked, "Nowshera has safeguarded Kashmir and Srinagar by giving a befitting reply to every war and conspiracy. Immediately after Independence, the enemy eyed this region. There was an attack on Nowshera. The enemy tried to capture it sitting on the heights. I got a chance to understand everything now via papers and video. I am happy that all conspiracies failed in front of the bravery of the Nowshera jawans."

He added, "The enemy got a sense of the strength of the Indian Army in the initial days itself. I pay tribute to Nowshera's tiger- Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Naik Jadunath Singh who made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of the country. I salute Lieutenant RR Rane who paved the way for India's victory."

Post addressing the soldiers, PM Modi fed the army men sweets and was also seen posing with them for pictures.