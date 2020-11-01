PM Modi 'proud' Of 4-yr-old Esther Hnamte's 'Vande Mataram' Rendition; Calls It 'Adorable'

Amazed at a 4-year-old girl's rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Esther Hnamte for singing a contemporary version of the national song. PM Modi tweeted her video and captioned it as, 'Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition'. Esther Hanmte belongs to Mizoram's Lunglei.

Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition. https://t.co/wQjiK3NOY0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

PM Modi, CM Zoramthanga praise Esther Hnamte

Earlier on Saturday, Esther Hanmte's video singing her own rendition of the national song had also caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. While praising the 4-year-old, CM Zoramthanga shared this video on his Twitter account and wrote, 'Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte'. This video was originally posted on Esther Hanmte's YouTube channel on October 25.

Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing

Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram https://t.co/at40H8j3zv pic.twitter.com/O1Nq2LxACK — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 30, 2020

Apart from PM Modi and CM Zoramthanga, the video of the girl's rendition has gained a lot of praises from other people as well. So far, the video posted on Esther Hanmte's YouTube channel has garnered 547,355 views and over 4,777 comments. 'Even though she is young, her voice is stupendous...And not only she is singing the song but she also shows love and pride to our Motherland India❤️!! Keep it up child!!' and 'Her vocal cords must be made of silk. A star is born indeed..' were two of the many comments posted by the netizens on the video.

