PM Modi Counters Mamata Banerjee: 'Few Yrs Ago She Wanted Help For Bangladesh Refugees'

Attacking the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, PM Modi on Sunday, pointed out the sudden change in stance by her on infiltration, at his Delhi rally. He reminded her of the 2005 incident when Banerjee had in the Lok Sabha as to why the UPA parliament was ignoring the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration. He slammed her for approaching the UN on this andor her lack of trust in Bengal, asking, 'Why are you so scared?'

New Delhi prepares for PM Modi’s rally

PM Modi question Mamata Banerjee's change in stance

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached out to the UN on the issue. A few years ago, she had stood up in the Parliament and asked to stop infiltration from Bangladesh and wanted help for the refugees coming in from Bangladesh. She had thrown her papers in front of the Speaker. I want to ask Mamata didi, what changed? Why're you spreading false rumors?" he asked.

He added, "Why're you so afraid? You must believe in the people of WB. Why're you not trusting the people of your State? She had earlier claimed Modi's Army has come to West Bengal, though it was a routine Army drill. Today, she is questioning the Citizenship Amendment Bill. We understand your problems. The entire country is watching and understands who you're supporting."

Mamata Banerjee's change in stance: 'Infiltration disaster in Bengal' to 'No NRC in WB'

Mamata resigns from Lok Sabha

In 2005, the then-Kolkata Dakshin MP Banerjee questioned the then-Deputy Speaker and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Charanjit Singh Atwal as to why the UPA parliament was ignoring the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration. She accused the parliament of ignoring the issue, being biased against West Bengal. On being said that the matter had been disallowed by the Speaker, she had retaliated angrily, "Why has it been disallowed? Tell me the cause, why has it been disallowed? It is in Bengal- that is why? No, this is not fair." Reports state that after her outburst in the parliament, she had thrown a sheaf of papers at the Deputy Speaker, announcing her resignation from the House

PM Modi sets the record straight over CAA, adds 'NRC was drafted by Congress'

Mamata's current stance

Down the years, Mamata Banerjee, who then eventually defeated CPI(M) to be sworn-in as the West Bengal Chief Minister in 2011, has since then changed her stance on infiltration. Since the start of the NRC exercise in Assam, she has vocally been against it. She has further declared repeatedly that "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal."

Earlier on Thursday she said, "If BJP has guts, let an impartial oragnization like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission do a referendum on CAA and ask people if they accept it or not. No BJP, NO TMC involved. Let's see what people say."

PM Modi slams violence by anti-CAA protesters: 'Burn my effigies, don't attack police'