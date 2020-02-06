Union Budget
PM Modi Laments 'Rajya Sabha Stagnation', Hits Back With Kaka Hathrasi's Poem

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha and asked the MPs to move forward instead of sticking on one point for too long

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha and responded to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. During his address, the Prime Minister expressed his disappointment and stated that he has been disappointed over his expectations. 


In his address, the Prime Minister called out the Rajya Sabha MPs for not moving forward and sticking on to one topic for too long. Expressing his disappointment, PM Modi said, "The Rajya Sabha can be proud of the session being productive. This is the parliament of experienced and renowned parliamentarians. Along with the whole nation, even I had the expectations that we would learn a lot about the betterment of India. But sadly, all my expectations have gone down in vain. It seems like you don't wish to move forward from where you have stopped."

"It would have been nice if the nation would have received guidance from you. But, you've made your pause your virtue," the Prime Minister added.

READ | PM Modi fires scorching reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' attack; says he's 'gaali-proof'

PM quotes Kaka Hathrasi's poem

The Prime Minister also quoted a few paragraphs from renowned poet Kaka Hathrasi's poem 'Kuch To Standard Banao...' which talks about adapting change.

"Prakruti badalti kshan kshan dekho,
badal rahay anu, kan kan dekho,

Tum nishkriya se paday huay ho,
bhagyavad par aday huay ho,

chodo mitra purani dafli,

Jivan may parivartan lao,
parampara say uchay uth kar kuch to standard banao."

READ | Shivraj Chouhan lauds PM Modi for showing ‘mirror’ to Oppn, asks them to ‘have some shame’

The poem roughly translates to:

"Watch the changing nature moment by moment,
Look at the changing molecules and particles, 

But you lie idle, Stuck on fatalism.

Quit friend! Old duffle,
Bring modifications in life
Rise from tradition,
Build some standard."

READ | LS erupts at Modi's 'Speaking 30 mins, current reaching some tube lights only now' jibe

READ | Jaiveer Shergill reacts to PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, calls him 'Propaganda Minister'

Published:
