PM Modi Quotes Poem By Subramania Bharati In Tamil, Pays Tribute To Maharishi Valmiki

PM Modi recited a poem written by Tamil poet Subramania Bharati while speaking at the event organised on the National Unity Day at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, for the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In a tweet, PM Modi paid a tribute to Maharishi Valmiki occasion of Valmiki Jayanti while adding that his ideals and thoughts inspire the people of India. The Prime Minister is on 2-day visit to Gujarat and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade and offered tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Best wishes to all of you on Valmiki Jayanti. His ideals and thoughts based on social harmony, equality and justice will always inspire the people of the country," read PM Modi's tweet.

Read | PM Modi Lambasts Opposition's 'dirty Politics' As Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Terror Plot

PM Modi recites poem in Tamil

While speaking at the event on October 31, PM Modi recited a poem in Tamil language written by Subramania Bharati. He then went on to explain the 'inspiring poem' in Hindi. The poem by Subramania Bharati talks about India being a legendary 'golden country'.

"The great Himalayan peak is ours; is there another equal to it? The waters of the Ganges are like none other; what can compare with these?

The ancient Upanishads are our texts; where in the world can you see their equal? The golden bright Bharat is our land; let us celebrate it, this unique land of ours

This country that's seen great warriors and sages, Home of wonderful music and all that is beautiful,

The land of the birth of ancient wisdom and the grace of Lord Buddha, This Bharat of antiquity has no equal; let's sing its praises.

We won't fear tribulation; we will not give up and live in poverty We will honour any work that advances our lot, we won't go a-begging, in this land of ours.

This is a land of milk and honey, where there's always plenty Let us remember and repeat this, of this great land of ours," explained PM Modi.

Read | PM Modi To Inaugurate Several Projects On Day 2 Of Gujarat Visit; Here's The Schedule

Read | PM Modi Inaugurates 'Ekta Mall', Visits J&K, North-east Stalls

PM Modi on Valmiki Jayanti

On October 25, during the episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that "Maharishi Valmiki's lofty ideals continue to inspire millions of people and provide them strength. He is a beacon of great hope for millions of the impoverished and Dalits, instilling hope and trust within them. He says that if anyone has will power, one can achieve anything with ease. It is this will power, which provides the strength to many young people to do extraordinary things.

Read | WATCH: PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Vallabhai Patel On National Unity Day

The PM further added, "Maharishi Valmiki emphasised positive thinking, for him, the spirit of service and human dignity were of utmost importance. Maharishi Valmiki's conduct, thoughts, and ideals are the inspiration and guiding force for our resolve for a New India. We will always be grateful to Maharishi Valmiki for composing an epic like Ramayana to guide the future generations."

Read | PM Modi Pays Final Tribute To Late Brothers Mahesh & Naresh Kanodia; Meets Family Members

Read | PM Modi Inaugurates 'Arogya Van' In Narmada; To Unveil More Projects During 2-day Visit

(With inputs from ANI)