PM Modi Raises Vandalism Of Temples Issue With Australian PM; 'Such News Worries Indians'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the issue of vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Speaking at the India-Australia joint statement, PM Modi expressed his concern over the temple vandalism in Australia saying that such news worries the people of India.

"It is unfortunate that from last few weeks, there are reports of temples being attacked in Australia. Naturally, such news worries people in India, it gives pain in our hearts. I conveyed these emotions and worries to PM Anthony Albanese. He has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them. Our teams will maintain contact on this issue and also cooperate with each other," PM Modi said at the Ind-Aus joint statement in New Delhi.

#LIVE | For the last few days, Hindu temples are being attacked in Australia. I have raised that concern with Australian PM Anthony Albanese: PM Modi at India-Australia joint statement.#PMModi #AnthonyAlbanese #AustralianPM #NewDelhi



Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/moIv04PqM2 — Republic (@republic) March 10, 2023

Temple vandalism in Australia

In the last few weeks, a series of high-profile hate attacks and defacements of Hindu temples in Australia have occurred. On Saturday, March 4, Shree Laxmi Narayan Mandir (temple) in Brisbane's Burbank suburb was attacked by a group of Khalistani supporters. On January 23, the walls of the ISCKON temple in Melbourne’s Albert Park were vandalised with graffiti “Hindustan Murdabad”.

On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised in a similar manner. The Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by ‘anti-social elements’ with anti-India graffiti on January 12.

India has discussed the issue with the Australian authorities and repeatedly denounced the vandalism committed against Hindu temples in Australia. During his visit to Australia last month, EAM S Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and emphasised the need for vigilance against "radical activities" targeting the Indian community in Australia in the wake of attacks on Hindu temples by Khalistani supporters there.