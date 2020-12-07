Last Updated:

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh & Other Leaders Wish Armed Forces On Armed Forces Flag Day

On Armed Forces Flag Day, several leaders including PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and VP Venkaiah Naidu, extended greeting to the Armed forces.

On the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, several leaders including PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, extended greeting to the Indian Armed forces personnel. While PM Modi urged the citizens to contribute towards the welfare of the forces, Rajnath Singh took the moment to recall the sacrifice and contribution of the ex-servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and their families while adding that this day calls upon people to perform their duty and ensure the welfare of the armed forces personnel. Celebrated on December 7, the Armed Forces Flag Day is aimed at collecting funds for the welfare of  Armed Forces personnel which includes Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. 

Indian Leaders wish Armed Forces

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dr Harsh Vardhan, BJP president JP Nadda along with several states and Union Territory Chief Ministers expressed their warm wishes to the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. MoS Finance and Corporate Affair Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter to share a video message for the forces while calling the 'real heroes of India'. 

"Armed Forces Flag Day! Salute the gallantry and courage of dedicated soldiers in the defence of Bharat Maa," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a tweet in Hindi. 

Armed Forces Flag Day

Soon after Independence, the Indian government realised the need to maintain and manage the welfare of its defence personnel. A committee was set up under the then Defence Minister and in August 1949, the committee decided to observe Armed Forces Flag Day annually on December 7. The Armed Forces Flag Day is also known as the Flag Day of India. This day is traditionally used to commemorate and honour the three armed forces - Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. 

The main idea behind Flag Day was to collect donations from the general public to take care of the dependents and families of the armed forces personnel and remind the public that it is their responsibility to aid families of the armed forces personnel who fight for the nation. The main aim of this day is to rehabilitate the battle casualties, provide funds for the welfare of serving personnel and their families and for the resettlement and welfare of the ex-servicemen and their families. Those who made the supreme sacrifice and laid down their lives for the nation are also honoured on this day. 

