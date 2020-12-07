PM Modi, Rajnath Singh & other leaders wish armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day

On the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, several leaders including PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, extended greeting to the Indian Armed forces personnel. While PM Modi urged the citizens to contribute towards the welfare of the forces, Rajnath Singh took the moment to recall the sacrifice and contribution of the ex-servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and their families while adding that this day calls upon people to perform their duty and ensure the welfare of the armed forces personnel. Celebrated on December 7, the Armed Forces Flag Day is aimed at collecting funds for the welfare of Armed Forces personnel which includes Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice.



Do contribute towards the welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel and their families. pic.twitter.com/jqbemkbdRt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2020

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and service of the Indian Armed Forces.



This day reminds us of our solemn duty to ensure the welfare of Ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation. pic.twitter.com/Fpp5VAxABt — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 7, 2020

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has urged the citizens of India to contribute generously towards the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund for the welfare of the Ex-Servicemen who have selflessly served the nation. pic.twitter.com/mYxeZPU7XR — à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¯/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) December 7, 2020

Our soldiers are the guardians of the nation and make many sacrifices to protect the citizens. Let us all salute and support our gallant soldiers for their valour & patriotism.#ArmedForcesFlagDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 7, 2020

Indian Leaders wish Armed Forces

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dr Harsh Vardhan, BJP president JP Nadda along with several states and Union Territory Chief Ministers expressed their warm wishes to the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. MoS Finance and Corporate Affair Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter to share a video message for the forces while calling the 'real heroes of India'.

"Armed Forces Flag Day! Salute the gallantry and courage of dedicated soldiers in the defence of Bharat Maa," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a tweet in Hindi.

Expressing my immense gratitude on Armed ForcesðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³Flag Day to our armed forces & their families.



They are the real heroes of India, who sacrifice and remain stationed at our borders.



Saluting the commitment of their families, let us contribute and support in every way possible. pic.twitter.com/Fh8WEx8xGF — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) December 7, 2020

Armed Forces Flag Day

Soon after Independence, the Indian government realised the need to maintain and manage the welfare of its defence personnel. A committee was set up under the then Defence Minister and in August 1949, the committee decided to observe Armed Forces Flag Day annually on December 7. The Armed Forces Flag Day is also known as the Flag Day of India. This day is traditionally used to commemorate and honour the three armed forces - Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The main idea behind Flag Day was to collect donations from the general public to take care of the dependents and families of the armed forces personnel and remind the public that it is their responsibility to aid families of the armed forces personnel who fight for the nation. The main aim of this day is to rehabilitate the battle casualties, provide funds for the welfare of serving personnel and their families and for the resettlement and welfare of the ex-servicemen and their families. Those who made the supreme sacrifice and laid down their lives for the nation are also honoured on this day.

