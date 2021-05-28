PM Modi Reaches Odisha To Review Damage Caused By Cyclone Yaas; Holds Meeting With CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other state government officials on Friday, May 28 to examine the effect of Cyclone Yaas. The Prime Minister arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, earlier today, May 28. From 12:15 pm to 2:15 pm, he will perform aerial reconnaissance of the damaged areas in Odisha and West Bengal.

PM Modi will visit West Bengal after the aerial inspection, where he will hold a review meeting with state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and officials to discuss the impact of Cyclone Yaas in the state.

PM Modi holds review meeting

On Thursday, May 27, the Prime Minister presided over a meeting to assess the cyclone's damage. PM Modi advised the concerned authorities during the review meeting to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas as soon as possible.

On May 26, cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha. When Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha, at least three people died and the Baitarani River reached dangerous levels near Anandpur and Akhuapada. Around 106 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were sent in West Bengal and Odisha, with 46 teams each, rescuing over 1,000 people and removing over 2,500 trees/poles that had fallen and obstructing the roadways.

PM Modi meets Odisha CM

PM Modi held a meeting earlier this week in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. PM Modi gave Gujarat a Rs 1,000 crore financial help package for immediate relief measures, as well as monetary assistance to the families of those who died and those who were injured.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the remnants of cyclone Yass have degenerated into a well-marked low-pressure zone across Bihar, neighbouring Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It wrote on Twitter, "Depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "YAAS") over Bihar & adjoining Jharkhand has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area lay over Bihar adjoining East UP at 0530 hrs IST of today the 28th May 2021."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PMO/Twitter