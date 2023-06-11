PM Modi Reacts To Japan Envoy Enjoying Pune Street Food: 'Won't Mind Losing This Contest'

Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki recently shared a video of him and his wife trying out Pune street food. While the video of the Japanese envoy went viral on social media, the post has also happened to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi retweeted Suzuki's post saying, "Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner." He even suggested the Japanese envoy "keep the videos coming!"

Suzuki, who was in Pune for an event, shared a clip on Saturday with the caption, "My wife beat me!" The video showed the couple having Maharashtrian food like vada pav and misal pav. Suzuki reportedly faced a little difficulty as he wanted "kaam teekha" food (less spicy) and his wife on the other side was seen enjoying the spicy food. On this, PM Modi said, "This is one contest you may not mind losing Mr Ambassador.

This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming! https://t.co/TSwXqH1BYJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023

On Twitter, the Japanese envoy shared his video of eating various kinds of Indian street food at different locations in Pune with a caption that read, "I love the street food of India, but thoda teekha kam, please!"

Ever since his post went online, the clip has received a flood of reactions from netizens. Some users lauded the Japanese official's appreciation for Indian cuisine; others suggested he try other dishes; and many admired his willingness to try new food.

"Quite brave of you; these literally have a lot of chillies in them. You should have a mango lassi or mango ice cream to cool down your tummy," a social media user commented. "Have a glass of buttermilk," another Twitter user wrote. "Eat a sweet dish also," said a third person.

Earlier, in March, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on his visit to India, tried different Indian delicacies, including 'gol-gappe', 'aam panna," and 'lassi," during a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park with Prime Minister Modi in the national capital.