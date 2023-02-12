Last Updated:

PM Modi Reacts To Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Budget Goof-up; 'Congress Has No Vision'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rajasthan would have progressed better if it had double engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Written By
Kamal Joshi
PM Modi

PM Modi takes at dig at Ashok Gehlot. Image: PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while talking about the recent goof up by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot when he read the last year's state budget this year, said the Congress has 'no vision'. PM Modi said Rajasthan would have progressed better if it had Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's)'s double-engine government in the state. 

Addressing a rally in Dausa after inaugurating a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, PM Modi said, "What happened during the Budget session in the state Assembly is being discussed everywhere today. I agree that anyone can make a mistake but Congress has no vision and its plans and announcements remain just on paper."

He added, "Question is not that old Budget was read but it was kept in a box, unacted and read again."

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman had also taken a jibe at Gehlot for reading the old Budget. "I am ready to concede that anyone can make a mistake. However, I pray to God that such a thing never happens to anyone they are reading last year's budget. But today it happened in Rajasthan," Sitharaman said.

On Friday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot erroneously read excerpts from the budget of the previous financial year. He was stopped by the chief whip after seven minutes.

Amid criticism from the opposition BJP, Gehlot later apologised saying, "I feel sorry, what happened was by mistake. You (the Opposition) can point out only if there's a difference between what's written in the budget in my hand and its copies were given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?"

This was the last budget before the Assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year.

