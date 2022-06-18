PM Modi Recalls His Mother's Compassion For His Friend Abbas; 'On Eid, She Prepared...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday by penning down a heartfelt blog post. PM Modi reminisced his childhood and life with his mother and thanked her for her sacrifices. Writing about the various aspects of her life and her unparalleled influence on him, the Prime Minister recalled a story.

PM Modi mentioned that his mother had a "special affection for other living beings" and said that she "found happiness in the joy of other people".

“Another habit of Mother that I always remember is her special affection for other living beings. Every summer, she would put out water vessels for the birds. She ensured that stray dogs around our house never went hungry,” PM Modi wrote in his blog post.

Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude. https://t.co/KnhBmUp2se — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

'Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted'

“Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted,” PM Modi wrote and shared a story about his childhood friend, Abbas, whom his mother took care of. “A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home,” PM Modi shared.

“He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes. On festivals, it was commonplace for neighbourhood kids to come to our house and enjoy Mother’s special preparations,” PM Modi wrote. “True to her selfless nature, she would request the Sadhus to bless us children rather than asking anything for herself,” he said.

'Mother had immense confidence in me'

The Prime Minister revealed that his mother always had "immense confidence" in him and the "Samskaras (values) she imparted". Continuing his post, he then narrated a story of the time when his mother visited him during duty and how he made her feel proud of his work.

He wrote, “I recall a decades-old incident when I worked in the organisation side. I was extremely busy with organisational activities and could hardly get in touch with my family. During that period, my elder brother took Mother to Badrinath Ji and Kedarnath Ji. Locals in Kedarnath Ji came to know that my mother would be visiting once she completed Darshan in Badrinath Ji.”

“However, the weather suddenly took a turn for the worse. Some people came downhill with blankets. They kept asking elderly women on the roads whether they were Narendra Modi’s mother. Finally, they met Mother and gave her blankets and tea. They made comfortable arrangements for her stay in Kedarnath Ji. This incident made a deep impression on Mother. When she met me later, she said, 'It seems you are doing some good work, as people recognise you',” he added.

When someone asks if she is proud of him being the Prime Minister of India, PM Modi said, his mother replies by stating that she is "as proud as they are."

Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year... pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

PM Modi visits mother Heeraben in Gujarat

PM Modi visited his mother in Gandhinagar on Saturday as she celebrated her 100th birthday. The Prime Minister arrived at her residence early in the morning and sought her blessings. In the photos shared on Twitter, PM Modi was seen sitting on the floor next to his mother and performing pooja with her.

PM Modi adorned Heeraben with a garland of roses and a shawl. He then washed his mother's feet, performed aarti, and gave her prasad. PM Modi had a chat with his mother before leaving the residence for other engagements. The meeting lasted for less than half an hour.

(Image: narendramodi.in)