Guru Purnima 2020: PM Modi Draws Message Of Hope And Simplicity From Buddha's Teachings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Ashadh Purnima, (also known as Guru Purnima) and highlighted the teachings of Lord Buddha on simplicity in thought and action. PM Modi remembered the ‘eightfold path’ guided by Lord Buddha which highlights the importance of compassion and kindness.

“Buddhism teaches respect for people, poor, women, peace and non-violence. The teachings of Buddhism are the means to a sustainable planet. Lord Buddha spoke on two things – hope and purpose. He saw a strong link between them. From hope comes the spirit of purpose. For Lord Buddha, it was the removal of human suffering. We must rise to the occasion and do whatever we can to increase hope among people,” PM Modi said in his address.

‘My hope comes from young generation’

PM Modi said, his hope comes from the new generation and young minds who manifest their innovation in the form of start-ups.

“I am very hopeful about 21st century. This hope comes from my young friends, our youth. If you want to see a great example of how hope, innovation and compassion and remove suffering, it is our start-up sector laid by our youth,” he added.

PM Modi said bright young minds are finding solutions to global problems. India has one of the largest ecosystems for start-ups, he said. The Prime Minister urged the young generated to stay connected with Lord Buddha’s principles for drawing motivation and guidance. As the world is faced with extraordinary challenges, lasting solutions to these challenges can be drawn from the deals of Lord Buddha, PM said.

Advancing Buddhist heritage sites

During his address, the Prime Minister also stated that it is the need of the hour to connect more and more people with Buddhist heritage sites in India. PM Modi said that is parliamentary constituency Varanasi is home to Sarnath, where many Buddhist heritage sites are present

“The Union cabinet has announced that Kushinagar airport will be an international one. This will bring many pilgrims and tourists to the country. It will also create economic opportunities for many. India awaits you,” PM said.

