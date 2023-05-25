PM Modi Recalls Queen Elizabeth's Handkerchief Anecdote; Read Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the BJP Karyakartas recalled his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, where she treated him like a mother during his visit to the United Kingdom for the first time. He also shared a story related to 'handkerchief' which was made in India with the Khadi material and its relevance in Queen's life. PM Modi received a rousing reception on Thursday morning as he arrived at New Delhi's Palam airport after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

PM Modi recalls meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

In significance to his UK visit, PM Modi elaborated on how he realised that things which are small in size have bigger capabilities and strengths. "When I visited the United Kingdom for the first time, the late Queen Elizabeth II called me for lunch. As per the protocol we are seated separately but the Queen treated me like a mother. She left her seat and sat beside me and started detailing that these vegetables have been specially cooked for me. Just like a mother.

Sharing the inspiring moment from the meeting, PM Modi added after the lunch the Queen later took him to a different room and revealed the gifts which she had received. "She showed me a small handkerchief and the sewing was similar to how it's done in our country. She asked me to touch it and I was amused why the Queen of England is showing me such a small handkerchief. She told me that Mahatma Gandhi gave her that handkerchief as a wedding gift when she got married".

The Prime Minister added that he was really inspired by how such a small handkerchief has left an impact in the heart of the Queen even after decades. "And, that day I realised that each and everything of my country hold relevance and power".

PM Modi further said, "this is the reason why I represented the artefacts of our Tribal community on global platforms and gifted the world leaders with immense pride".

Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, passed away at the age of 96 in Scotland's Balmoral Castle, leaving a legacy that spans 70 years since she took over the royal reigns in 1952. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recollected his meetings with UK Queen in 2015 and again in 2018 at Buckingham Palace and hailed the latter's warmth and kindness.