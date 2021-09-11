Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Swami Vivekananda's iconic address at Chicago on September 11 in 1893, which demonstrated the salience of Indian culture. PM Modi posted on his official account on Saturday, "Recalling Swami Vivekananda's iconic 1893 speech at Chicago, which beautifully demonstrated the salience of Indian culture. The spirit of his speech has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet."

Swami Vivekananda became popular in the western world after his famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions. It is said that he introduced the concepts and ideals of the Vedanta to the Western world. Vivekananda was also the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and the founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission. It is widely considered that he was a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India and took it upon himself to develop Hinduism as a major world religion in the late 19th century. Swami Vivekananda's birthday on January 12 is also observed as National Youth Day in the country.

What did Swami Vivekanand say in his speech?

Vivekananda said in his iconic speech, "I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true. I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth."

He continued, "Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with violence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilization, and sent whole nations to despair. Had it not been for these horrible demons, human society would be far more advanced than it is now. But their time comes; and I fervently hope that the bell that tolled this morning in honour of this convention may be the death-knell of all fanaticism, of all persecutions with the sword or with the pen, and of all uncharitable feelings between persons wending their way to the same goal."

(With ANI inputs)