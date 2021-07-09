PM Modi Receives First Copy Of 'The Ramayana Of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' From KTS Tulsi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first copy of the book 'The Ramayan of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by Late Baljit Kaur Tulsi on Friday. Late Baljit Kaur Tulsi is the mother of lawyer KTS Tulsi. The book was handed over to PM Modi by Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi himself in the presence of his daughter Japna Tulsi and granddaughter Mukti Tulsi.

PM Modi took to his Twitter handle and shared the photos from the meet. He also shared the audio of the Gurbani Shabad sang by KTS Tulsi.

"Received the first copy of the book, 'The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by Late Mrs Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri KTS Tulsi Ji. The book has been published by IGMCA", tweeted PM Modi.

"Received the first copy of the book, 'The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji' penned by Late Mrs. Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri KTS Tulsi Ji. The book has been published by IGNCA.

"During our interaction, the learned Shri KTS Tulsi Ji spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture", added the Prime minister.

"During our interaction, the learned Shri KTS Tulsi Ji spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture"

PM Modi and the Govind Ramayan controversy

PM Modi had made a mention of Shri Guru Gobind Ji's Gobind Ramayan during his address at the Bhoomi Poojan of the Ram Janmbhoomi on August 5, 2020. However, the statement was criticized by many and it was said that the Sikh guru never wrote anything as such, with some even staging protests.

Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of 9 after his father Guru Tej Bahadur Ji, the 9th Guru. A spiritual master, warrior, poet, and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh was born in 1666 in Patna. The divine messenger transformed the Sikh religion into what it is at present with the institution of the Khalsa solidarity. Sahib Ji completed the sacred scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib Ji, in the final form that he ordained as the next and perpetual Guru of the Sikhs, ANI.

The book has now been published by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).