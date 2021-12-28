Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a massive crowd was seen gathering on the streets while the Prime Minister was undertaking a road journey from Kanpur to Lucknow. They were heard cheering with joy, with some chanting 'Modi, Modi,' when the Prime Minister and his convoy were passing by. PM Modi undertook the road journey after all security arrangements, including the deployment of adequate police forces, were made on the route from Kanpur to Lucknow, an official informed.

Kanpur's DCP (Traffic) BBGTS Murthy, was quoted by PTI saying, "PM's plane was to take off from Chakeri Airport near here and all arrangements were made accordingly but his plane could not take off due to bad weather."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the complete section of the Kanpur Metro Rail project and took a ride on the same. The construction work of Kanpur metro commenced in November 2019 and the trial run took place two years later in November 2020. PM Modi also inaugurated the 356-km long Bina-Panki Pipeline Project. Besides this, he also participated in the 54th convocation ceremony of the IIT Kanpur and addressed the students.

PM Modi attends IIT Kanpur’s 54th Convocation

The Prime Minister attended the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and spoke to the students in attendance before launching the Kanpur metro project. In an encouraging tone, PM Modi praised the students and IIT Kanpur's commitment to the country's technical progress. He also encouraged the students to go on a confident and ambitious journey toward development and achievement.

Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with the Congress party and BSP, and is allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The Rashtriya Lok Dal is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance.