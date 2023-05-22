PM Modi Receives Papua New Guinea's Highest Honour; Here's List Of Other Global Awards

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia
In a remarkable tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Papua New Guinea on Monday bestowed upon him the prestigious "Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu", recognising his unwavering commitment to fostering unity among Pacific Island nations and his exceptional leadership in championing the cause of the Global South. Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae of the island country conferred the country's highest civilian award to PM Modi. The significance of this honour cannot be understated, as very few non-residents have ever been bestowed with such a distinction in Papua New Guinea's history.
The conferment of this esteemed award comes as a fitting recognition of Prime Minister Modi's relentless efforts to strengthen the ties between India and the Pacific Island countries. His dedication to enhancing cooperation, collaboration, and solidarity within the region has won the hearts of leaders alike. By presenting this esteemed accolade to Prime Minister Modi, the country acknowledges his outstanding achievements and recognises his transformative vision for a more connected and prosperous world.
An honour emblematic of depth of 🇮🇳-🇵🇬 relationship.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 22, 2023
Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea conferred PM @narendramodi with country's highest civilian award, Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL). pic.twitter.com/CZGnfcd44e
This significant recognition follows another prestigious award bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi by Fiji, where he was honoured with their highest award on Monday. The consecutive conferment of these esteemed accolades underscores the profound impact of PM Modi's leadership and his commitment to building robust partnerships and fostering greater understanding between nations.
Over the years, PM Modi has been recognised and honoured with several prestigious international awards, highlighting his global leadership and contributions. These awards serve as a testament to his diplomatic achievements and the recognition he has received from various nations. Let's take a closer look at some of the notable international honours conferred upon PM Modi by the countries:
Apart from these, the PM has also received awards from Organisations/Foundations such as the Seoul Peace Prize in 2018, the Champions of The Earth Award (UN’s highest environmental honour) in 2018 and the Global Goalkeeper’ Award in 2019 by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2019.