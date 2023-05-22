PM Modi Receives Papua New Guinea's Highest Honour; Here's List Of Other Global Awards

In a remarkable tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Papua New Guinea on Monday bestowed upon him the prestigious "Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu", recognising his unwavering commitment to fostering unity among Pacific Island nations and his exceptional leadership in championing the cause of the Global South. Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae of the island country conferred the country's highest civilian award to PM Modi. The significance of this honour cannot be understated, as very few non-residents have ever been bestowed with such a distinction in Papua New Guinea's history.

The conferment of this esteemed award comes as a fitting recognition of Prime Minister Modi's relentless efforts to strengthen the ties between India and the Pacific Island countries. His dedication to enhancing cooperation, collaboration, and solidarity within the region has won the hearts of leaders alike. By presenting this esteemed accolade to Prime Minister Modi, the country acknowledges his outstanding achievements and recognises his transformative vision for a more connected and prosperous world.

An honour emblematic of depth of 🇮🇳-🇵🇬 relationship.



Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea conferred PM @narendramodi with country's highest civilian award, Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL). pic.twitter.com/CZGnfcd44e — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 22, 2023

This significant recognition follows another prestigious award bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi by Fiji, where he was honoured with their highest award on Monday. The consecutive conferment of these esteemed accolades underscores the profound impact of PM Modi's leadership and his commitment to building robust partnerships and fostering greater understanding between nations.

List of International awards conferred upon PM Modi:

Over the years, PM Modi has been recognised and honoured with several prestigious international awards, highlighting his global leadership and contributions. These awards serve as a testament to his diplomatic achievements and the recognition he has received from various nations. Let's take a closer look at some of the notable international honours conferred upon PM Modi by the countries:

Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (Saudi Arabia, 2016) : PM Modi was bestowed with the highest honour of Saudi Arabia, the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud. This distinguished award is given to non-Muslim dignitaries for their exceptional contributions and efforts in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

: PM Modi was bestowed with the highest honour of Saudi Arabia, the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud. This distinguished award is given to non-Muslim dignitaries for their exceptional contributions and efforts in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (Afghanistan, 2016) : The highest civilian honour of Afghanistan, the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan, was awarded to PM Modi. This recognition symbolises his significant role in enhancing cooperation and fostering friendly relations with Afghanistan.

: The highest civilian honour of Afghanistan, the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan, was awarded to PM Modi. This recognition symbolises his significant role in enhancing cooperation and fostering friendly relations with Afghanistan. Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (Palestine, 2018) : In 2018, PM Modi was honoured with the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the highest honour bestowed by Palestine upon foreign dignitaries. This award reflects his steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and his commitment to strengthening India-Palestine relations.

: In 2018, PM Modi was honoured with the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the highest honour bestowed by Palestine upon foreign dignitaries. This award reflects his steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and his commitment to strengthening India-Palestine relations. Order of Zayed Award (United Arab Emirates, 2019) : PM Modi was conferred with the prestigious Order of Zayed Award, the highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates. This recognition acknowledges his efforts in promoting bilateral relations and strategic partnerships between India and the UAE.

: PM Modi was conferred with the prestigious Order of Zayed Award, the highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates. This recognition acknowledges his efforts in promoting bilateral relations and strategic partnerships between India and the UAE. Order of St. Andrew (Russia, 2019) : Russia bestowed PM Modi with the Order of St. Andrew, the country's highest civilian honour. This award recognises his exceptional contributions to strengthening India and Russia's special and privileged strategic partnership.

: Russia bestowed PM Modi with the Order of St. Andrew, the country's highest civilian honour. This award recognises his exceptional contributions to strengthening India and Russia's special and privileged strategic partnership. Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (Maldives, 2019) : PM Modi was honoured with the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin, the highest honour awarded by the Maldives to foreign dignitaries. This recognition highlights his role in deepening the bilateral ties between India and the Maldives.

: PM Modi was honoured with the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin, the highest honour awarded by the Maldives to foreign dignitaries. This recognition highlights his role in deepening the bilateral ties between India and the Maldives. King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (Bahrain, 2019) : PM Modi received the prestigious King Hamad Order of the Renaissance from Bahrain. This Bahrain Order, First Class, is a top honour conferred by the Gulf country, symbolising the strong bilateral relations and mutual respect between India and Bahrain.

: PM Modi received the prestigious King Hamad Order of the Renaissance from Bahrain. This Bahrain Order, First Class, is a top honour conferred by the Gulf country, symbolising the strong bilateral relations and mutual respect between India and Bahrain. Legion of Merit (United States, 2020) : The United States Government honoured PM Modi with the Legion of Merit, a military award for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding services. This recognition highlights the strong bond and strategic partnership between India and the United States.

: The United States Government honoured PM Modi with the Legion of Merit, a military award for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding services. This recognition highlights the strong bond and strategic partnership between India and the United States. Order of the Druk Gyalpo (Bhutan, 2021): Bhutan bestowed PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. This recognition signifies his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to enhancing the friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan.

Apart from these, the PM has also received awards from Organisations/Foundations such as the Seoul Peace Prize in 2018, the Champions of The Earth Award (UN’s highest environmental honour) in 2018 and the Global Goalkeeper’ Award in 2019 by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2019.