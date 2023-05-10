PM Modi Arrives In Rajasthan's Nathdwara To Rousing Welcome, To Launch Slew Of Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome as he held a mega roadshow in Rajasthan's Nathdwara on Monday, May 8. People showered flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's car. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra welcomed the Prime Minister in Nathdwara.

Later, PM Modi offered prayers at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. Notably, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Nathdwara worth over Rs. 5500 crores.

Details of projects to be launched by PM Modi in Rajasthan

Dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 5500 crores. The focus of these projects will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The projects of the road and railway sector will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur.

He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station, to provide enhanced amenities for the public. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project and for setting up a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

Further, Prime Minister will dedicate three national highway projects to the nation, including the 114 km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48; the 110 km long widening and strengthening to 4 lanes with a paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25; and 47 km long two lanes with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

Later, Prime Minister will also visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris on Abu Road

Details of PM Modi's visit to Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris

As Prime Minister has been focusing on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country, continuing with the endeavour, Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris later in the day. He will lay the foundation stone of a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home and the extension of the Nursing College.

The Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital will be set up on Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region.