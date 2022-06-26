PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome At Munich Airport, Enjoys Bavarian Band's Music; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Germany to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit, landed in Munich on Sunday. Upon touching down in Munich, the PM was welcomed by the Indian officials at the airport. As he proceeded from the airport, he met with a rousing welcome as a Bavarian band, that was awaiting his arrival, began playing symphonies. According to the visuals pertaining to the same, PM Modi can be seen enjoying the melodies played by the fine musicians of Bavaria, the largest German state.

Landed in Munich to participate in the G-7 Summit. I look forward to fruitful discussions with world leaders during the Summit. pic.twitter.com/ahajucILW2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Modi is on a two-day (June 26-27) visit to Germany to attend the G7 summit as well as to hold bilateral talks with several partaking states. In addition to this, PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora from across Europe during his visit to Germany.

PM Modi in Germany

PM Modi embarked on his official visit to Germany on Sunday for the G7 summit under the German Presidency scheduled from June 26-27, wherein he will not only hold bilateral talks with G7 nations but also with the quest nations.

During the first day of his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and also meet the Minister-President of Bavaria, Germany's largest state by land area. Whereas on June 27, PM Modi will attend the G7 summit and will also hold bilateral talks with the US, France, UK, Japan and Germany on the sideline of the G7 summit.

Notably, on June 26, PM Modi in Munich will interact with the Indian diaspora from across Europe. "While in Germany, I also look forward to meeting members of the Indian Diaspora from across Europe, who are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching our relations with European countries," Prime Minister Modi said according to PMO.

G7 Summit

The current G7 summit is taking place under the German Presidency at Germany's Schloss Elmau. It is significant to mention that the G7 grouping includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, however, the host country (the one who holds the presidency) can invite other countries in the summit as well. So, apart from India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to strengthen international collaboration on important issues.

Notably, the agendas of this G7 summit on which the states are likely to have discussion are the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Global energy crisis, Global food crisis, Security in the Indo-Pacific region, Countering Beijing and Counter-terrorism.