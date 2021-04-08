PM Modi Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At AIIMS; Urges People To Get Inoculated

Amid the ongoing phase of vaccination and a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture of him receiving the second vaccine jab at New Delhi's AIIMS. Stating that vaccination is one of the ways the virus can be 'defeated', PM Modi urged people eligible for vaccination to get inoculated by registering on the CoWin website.

Earlier on March 1, Prime Minister Modi had received his first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had hailed the efforts of doctors and scientists who involved in the global fight against COVID-19. PM Modi was administered Bharat BioTech's COVAXIN vaccine.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, as per the Ministry of Health's data on Thursday, so far 8.83 crore doses of vaccination have been administered, with 13.14 lakh beneficiaries on Thursday.

More than 8.83 Cr #COVID19 #Vaccine doses administered cumulatively with 13.14 lakh beneficiaries given the vaccine till 8 pm today. https://t.co/zE4jmhQn9k pic.twitter.com/sRIvMzpvdo — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 7, 2021

Centre allows COVID-19 vaccination in workplaces

In another major development, the Centre on Thursday has allowed vaccination drives to be conducted in government and private workplaces having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries. Earlier, vaccine doses were being administered only in government and private hospitals. The development comes after the decision to ramp up the vaccination process and to increase the access of vaccines to people above 45 years of age. Moreover, the Indian Medical Association had also urged the Centre to slash the age bar for vaccination and commence it for all age groups. Though the age bar has not yet been removed, the Centre has stated that workplaces with 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries will be allowed to conduct the vaccination drive.

Image Credits: Twitter/@narendramodi