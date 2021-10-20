PM Modi Receives Sinhala Version Of Bhagavad Gita Gift From Sri Lanka Cabinet Minister

Namal Rajapaksa, a Cabinet Minister from Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, October 20, presented Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Sinhala edition of the Bhagavad Gita, including a message from Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, in Kushinagar, informed,

"When Minister Namal Rajapaksa met our PM, he presented to him a copy of Bhagavad Gita in Sinhala language, in which his father Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa has written a personal message to our PM."

Inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport

The event in Uttar Pradesh was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and many other dignitaries. The inaugural flight from Colombo, carrying a Sri Lankan delegation of Buddhist monks and officials, landed at the airport to commemorate the occasion.

The dignitaries include the deputy leaders or Anunayakas of all four Nikatas of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, as well as the five ministers of the Sri Lankan government. Kushinagar, in the north-eastern region of Uttar Pradesh, is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site, and the airport will now make it easier for local and foreign visitors to visit Lord Buddha's Maha Parinirvana sthal.

Earlier on October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh and participated in Abhidhamma Day celebrations.

"India is the centre of reverence, faith, and inspiration of the Buddhist society around the world and the airport will be a major boost towards it," he said.

While speaking at the ceremony, he praised the country's aviation sector and stated that the airport infrastructure is a tribute to Lord Buddha's devotion. Speaking further about Kushinagar's development as a priority for the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre, he stated that special attention is being paid to the creation of facilities for devotees in order to develop the place associated with Lord Buddha and thus provide better connectivity to devotees from all over the world.

