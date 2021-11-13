PM Modi Receives Special Gift From Padma Shri Biren Kumar Basak, Says He Cherishes It

The recent Padma Awards honoured artists from various industries, states, as well as celebrities and many who became celebrities after receiving the prestigious honour from the government. One among them was Biren Kumar Basak. He won the honour for his work as a weaver of sarees.

Apart from receiving their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind, the awardees also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Basak had a special gesture for PM Modi during their interaction. The weaver presented to the Prime Minister a saree with an image of the leader.

PM Narendra Modi receives special saree from Padma Shri Biren Kumar Basak

PM Modi took to Twitter to put out an appreciation post for Biren Kumar Basak. The leader wrote that he belonged to Nadia in West Bengal. The Prime Minister hailed Basak as a 'reputed weaver' and added that his skill was in depicting different aspects of Indian history and culture in his sarees.

PM Modi also dropped the picture of Basak presenting the special saree to him as the leader watched the gift with delight. Basak had weaved an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a speech, while the audiences listened with delight. The Prime Minister wrote that it was something he cherished greatly.

Biren Kumar Basak, weaver of sarees on Indian tradition

Biren Kumar Basak was honoured with the Padma Shri in the awards ceremony held on November 8. He specialises in the art known as jamdani work. He has been working as a saree manufacturer for five decades. His work has spread out of India, with customers from different parts of the world also making purchases from him.

Not just has Basak become a millionaire in the process, with his yearly turnover reported to be ₹25 crores, he has also been credited with revolutionising the handloom industry of Bengal. Many well-known names of the country are clients of Basak. Among his other honours. is the National Award for skill and exquisite craftsmanship. He entered various records books for weaving the longest saree and was also honoured by an international university for weaving Ramayan on a saree.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi