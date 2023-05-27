PM Receives Sacred Sengol Ahead Of New Parliament Inauguration | WATCH Historic Moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the sacred 'Sengol' on Saturday, May 27, from the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal. The Sengol is a significant historical symbol of the 'transfer of power between the Britishers and India, and it was then handed over to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

#MyParliamentMyPride | Sacred hymns being recited as PM Modi receives India's pride - the sacred Sengol - hours before the historic inauguration of magnificent New Parliament on Sunday#Sengol #NewParliament #PMModi #India pic.twitter.com/IBKwykgEqz May 27, 2023

The Sengol will be placed close to the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker after the inauguration of the New Parliament Building on March 28, Sunday.

About the Sengol

The glorious Sengol is made by Vummidi Bangaru Chetti and Sons, Jewellers and Diamond merchants of Madras and was studded with jewels worth Rs 15,000. With a Nandi Bull on its top, the sceptre is purified with waters from holy rivers. It symbolises virtual, ethical rule and is highly spoken of in the ancient Tamil texts. The word Sengol is based on the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'Righteousness.'

Claims by opposition

Ever since the announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the installation of the golden Sengol in the New Parliament Building, it was surrounded with various claims by opposition parties.

On Friday, Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, the Shaivite Mutt that gave Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru the Sengol, called the Congress party's claims about the sceptre fake.

The statement by the Mutt came after senior Congress leader claimed that there was no documented evidence of Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari, and Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India.

Reacting to the claim, the Mutt said that the leader's comments were false and there were multiple documented sources both within the organisation and outside.