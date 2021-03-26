PM Modi Recounts His 'satyagraha' For Bangladesh's Liberation; Slams Pakistan's War Crimes

Recounting the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, PM Modi on Friday, recounted his own contribution to the nation's freedom struggle, while addressing the National Day program as its chief guest in National parade Ground, Dhaka. Lauding the Indian Army martyrs' sacrifice, he recounted how he had been arrested in India while staging a satyagraha in solidarity with Bangladesh's liberation. Today marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

Conferring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020, posthumously, PM Modi said, "I pay tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I remember those who sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh's liberation war. Today I also salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who stood with the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh. A war memorial has been dedicated to heroes of Bangladesh war." READ | PM Modi's Bangladesh visit LIVE updates: PM ends Day 1 with Bangabandhu centre inaugral

"One of the first movements of my life to join the struggle for the independence of Bangladesh. I and my partners had done a Satyagraha in support of freedom of Bangladesh and was even sent into jail. The atrocities forced by the Pakistan Army disturbed all of us internally and moved us," said PM Modi.

Slamming Pakistan Army's war crimes during the war, he said that 'Operation Searchlight' had stirred the movement in support of Bangladesh in India. Lauding Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's contribution's during the war, he termed him a 'ray of hope'. Remembering late PM Indira Gandhi's leadership, he said that India's support was not just for Bangladesh's liberation, but also a new direction to history.

Lamenting Pakistan Army's war crimes during the war, he said, "Operation Searchlight and its violations has not been discussed enough on global platforms. During this struggle, Bangabandhu was the ray of hope. His resilience and leadership had decided that no force would be able to stop the freedom of Bangladesh."

"Indira Gandhi ji's efforts are known to all. Atal ji also said that we aren't just fighting with people who're laying down their lives in the Liberation War, but we are also trying to give a new direction to history," he added.

PM Modi's 2-day Bangladesh tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it the first foreign visit by PM Modi after the outbreak of the Coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi recieved the invitation to be a part of its 50th Independence Day celebrations and to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, where heads of state from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will also be present at the celebration. Incidentally, Bengal goes to polls on Saturday, amid PM Modi's Bangladesh visit.

Alongside participating in the centenary celebrations, PM Modi is also set to hold bilateral consultations with his Bangladesh counterpart where mutiple Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) are expected to be signed. He will also visit Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur area of Shyamnagar and Matua community's Shri Harichand temple at Orakandi Thakurbari on Saturday. Modi is set to spend time with the family of Harichand Thakur, founder of the Matua community in 1812 - this move gains significance as the Matua community is a sizeable community in Bengal, which is up for polls.