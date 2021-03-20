PM Modi Refers To WhatsApp Outage In Bengal Election Speech; Here's The Analogy He Made

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed an election campaign at Kharagpur. Comparing the global outage of social media platforms on Friday night to the plight of the people of West Bengal, the Prime Minister said that if social media outage, which lasted for few minutes can worry people, then how does the public of Bengal feel as they have been disappointed by the state government for since the last 50-55 years.

PM Modi address a public rally at Kharagpur

Hitting out at TMC supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister said that she has wasted 10 crucial years of the youth of the poll-bound state. He said that her party is the school of cruelty and its syllabus is "tolabaji, cut-money, syndicate" and it is a training centre for "harassing and troubling people".

Slamming CM Mamata for opposing the Centre's New Education Policy (NEP), PM Modi said that after nearly 35 years, a New Education Policy has been brought in India and it is being praised and lauded in the entire country as it aims to bring changed in the education system according to the challenges of 21st century. Stating that this new policy will promise skill development, training and stress on education, PM Narendra Modi said that Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is not implementing NEP because it does not care about the future and career of the youth of Bengal.

Taking a fresh jibe at TMC and Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said, "The Central government has sanctioned 33 new houses for Bengal in the last few years. Most of them have not been completed yet! Didi thinks if these benefits reach the people, they will bless us. Didi, you should not take decisions for electoral benefits!"

Highlighting the fact that the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme has not been implemented in the state, he said that in today's date the poor people of Bengal are asking that why they did not get the benefit of free treatment facility under Ayushman Bharat. He further said that now the farmers of the state are also asking that why did they not get thousands of rupees from the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.