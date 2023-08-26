PM Modi Reiterates ‘Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’ Slogan To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Karnatata's Bengaluru on Saturday morning to interact with Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO scientists involved in the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. Ahead of his meeting with the Chandrayaan-3 team, the Prime Minister addressed the crowd waiting outside the Bengaluru HAL Airport and reiterated the slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan”.

Beginning his short address to the thousands of people gathered to welcome him in Bengaluru with the "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan" slogan, the PM said, "Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science are filled with enthusiasm. I decided that on my return to India, I will go to Bengaluru and pay tribute to scientists behind Chandrayaan-3 success."

Notably, the slogan was given by Prime Minister Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day. The slogan given two years ago achieved its true meaning on August 23 when India’s ambitious Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3, landed successfully on the South Pole of the lunar surface.

PM Modi’s ‘Jai Anusandhan’ slogan

PM Modi’s addition of ‘Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’ to Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ dates back to 2022 when he was addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort celebrating the 75th Independence Day. Celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi gave his touch of 'Jai Anusandhan' to LB Shastri and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan’.

"We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan,” PM Modi said addressing the nation on Independence Day.