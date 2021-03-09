PM Modi Releases 11 Volumes Of Manuscripts With Commentaries On Bhagavad Gita Shlokas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released 11 volumes of manuscripts with commentaries by 21 scholars on Srimad Bhagavad Gita shlokas, highlighting how the depth of the holy text was brought out through the different interpretations by the scholars.

"Today we are releasing 11 volumes bringing together 20 interpretations of Srimad Bhagavad Gita. I respectfully salute all the scholars who have tried for this pious work, every person associated with it, and every effort of theirs," said PM Modi.

"These different interpretations on every verse of a single scripture, the expression of so many mystics, is a symbol of the depth of the Gita to which thousands of scholars have given their entire lives. It is also a symbol of the ideological freedom of India, which motivates every person to express his views. The Gita is for the whole world. It has been translated into many languages of the world, research on it is being done in many countries, he added.

'Geeta energized our freedom fight': PM Modi

PM Modi also spoke about how philosophers and saints like Adi Shankaracharya, Ramanujacharya, and Swami Vivekananda perceived the Gita dynamically, sharing how it had also influenced freedom fighters such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

"Adi Shankaracharya, who tied India in the thread of unity, saw the Gita as spiritual consciousness. Saints like Ramanujacharya put forth the Gita as an expression of spiritual knowledge. For Swami Vivekananda, the Gita has been a source of unwavering diligence and indomitable confidence," he said.

"The Gita was a true embodiment of knowledge and humanity for Sri Aurobindo. Geeta has been a pioneer in Mahatma Gandhi's most difficult times. The Gita has been the inspiration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's patriotism and valor. This is the Gita, which was explained by Bal Gangadhar Tilak and gave new strength to the freedom struggle," he said.

Urging people to introduce the holy text to the younger generations, PM Modi said, "All of us should try to put this side of the Gita in front of the country. How Geeta energized our freedom fight. How Gita tied the country to the spiritual thread of unity. We should research, write and introduce these to our younger generation."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Dr Karan Singh were also present during the manuscript inauguration.

