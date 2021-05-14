Last Updated:

PM Modi Releases 8th Installment Of Financial Benefit Under PM-KISAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the eighth installment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer beneficiaries under PM-Kisnan.

Press Trust Of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the eighth installment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday via video-conferencing.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was present on the occasion, said West Bengal has joined the scheme with more than 7 lakh farmers of the state getting the benefit today.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

An amount of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer beneficiaries so far under the PM-KISAN scheme, launched on February 24, 2019.

PM Modi will also interact with five farmers from states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, and Andaman and Nicobar on the occasion. 

