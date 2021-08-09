PM Modi Releases 9th PM Kisan Instalment, Invests 11,000 Cr For Edible Oil Production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 9th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the event where the Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries and farmers from the entire country. In conversation with PM Modi, the farmers talked about their work, cultivation and how the Government scheme has helped them in generating better income.

The current financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs. 19,500 crore. These funds will be transferred to more than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families. While addressing the nation, PM Modi talked about enhancing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' through farming activities.

While talking to one of the beneficiaries from the Konkan region who thanked PM Modi for the Government scheme, the Prime Minister took an indirect jibe at opposition by adding, "when we first launched the scheme we were told that this will be of no benefit to the farmers".

Centre to invest 11,000 crore for edible oil production

In a move to enhance edible oils and help farmers to become self-independent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an investment of 11,000 crores for the production of cooking oil. The Prime Minister further added that this will also benefit Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market. During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also added that India is now counted amongst the top 10 countries in Agri produce exporters. 'Steps have been taken to boost the oil-palm production in the country', added PM Modi

Interaction with farmers from around the nation

Praising the Government for the PM Kisan scheme, and National Saffron Mission (NSM) in Kashmir, Abdul from the valley thanked Prime Minister for recognising farmers from Kashmir and enhancing their cultivation.

"Janaab (Sir) you dreamt of doubling farmers' income by 2022 but this has happened in 2021, because of the Government schemes we farmers in Kashmir received a GI tag because of which our income increased and we are very happy," added Abdul.

Another beneficiary from Uttarakhand, Sushant who was working in Delhi previously and now cultivates mushrooms in Uttarakhand thanked PM Modi for encouraging youth to stay back in the state and work here. Sushant revealed that through the Government scheme of Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), the youngster could develop mushrooms and helped other farmers as well. Pineapple cultivators from Manipur also thanked Prime Minister for the PM Kisan benefits as it helped them in starting entrepreneurship with women of their village and they received free organic elements with Rs 7000 bank transfers in instalment which enabled them to easily conduct their farming.