PM Modi Releases 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' Postage Stamp; Receives Lord Ram Statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the plaque to mark the laying of Ram temple foundation stone in Ayodhya. President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were present with him. After that, PM released a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. 5 lakh stamps will be printed by the Uttar Pradesh Government. On the direction of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan ordered a 3-ft tall statue of Lord Rama from Karnataka for PM Modi.

#WATCH: "Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," says PM Modi at foundation stone-laying ceremony of #RamTemple pic.twitter.com/7e1e1reXdZ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that PM Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilling the dream. The power of Indian democracy and judiciary under the leadership of PM Modi has shown the world how solutions to problems can be found through democratic and constitutional means, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple here.

"Prime Minister's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue," he said. Yogi said people have struggled for 500 years for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Modi who arrived in Ayodhya earlier on Wednesday, took part in the 'bhumi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site. PM Modi also planted a 'parijat' sapling in the temple premises, considered a divine plant, ahead of the foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple. He arrived at Ram Janmabhoomi site after offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.

(With agency inputs)