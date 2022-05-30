PM Modi Releases Benefits Under PM CARES To Support Children Who Lost Parents To COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme. The scheme aimed at supporting those who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic was released via video conferencing. As part of the scheme, the PM announced the transfer of scholarships to school-going children.

As part of the PM CARES, the PM announced the handover of passbooks for children, and health cards under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. According to the PM, the Ayushman Health Card for children will have free facilities for treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs. PM Modi also said that the children would be eligible for education loans for professional courses. He said that Rs 4000 would be given every month to these children to help meet their daily needs.

PM Modi made the big announcement that the government was committed to supporting children under the scheme. “I am talking to the children not as the PM, but as a member of your family. I am very relieved to be among children today. PM Cares for Children is a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with the utmost sensitivity,” PM Modi said while addressing the video conference.

Speaking about the benefits, PM Modi said that the youth from 18-23 years of age will get a stipend every month for educational support. “If someone needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too. Rs 4,000 have also been arranged for them every month through other schemes for other daily needs. Children are also being given Ayushman Health Card through 'PM Cares for Children', from this free facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs will also be available,” PM Modi said.

“When such children complete their schooling, more money would be needed for future dreams. For this, the youth from 18-23 years of age will get a stipend every month and when they are 23 years old, they will get Rs 10 lakhs,” the PM further added. “No effort/support can replace the affection of your parents. In their absence, 'Maa Bharti' is with you. India is fulfiling this through PM CARES,” he said. PM Modi went on to add that the PM CARES programme was a collective effort and not “a mere effort of one individual, institution or government”. He stated that people have put in their “hard-earned money” into the project.

According to Prime Minister’s Office, the PM CARES for Children Scheme was first launched by the Prime Minister on May 29, 2021, to support children who lost their parents or legal guardian to the COVID-19 pandemic. All students who lost both their parents between March 11, 2020, and February 28, 2022, were termed eligible for the benefits. The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children by providing them boarding, education and scholarships and financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age along with health insurance.

