PM Modi Releases Commemorative Rs 75 Coin To Mark NCC Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a special day cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination commemorating 75 successful years of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Notably, the grand event took place in view of the 75 years of the inception of the NCC.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chief of all three armed forces of the country also accompanied the Prime Minister at the event. Apart from these dignitaries, 196 officers and cadets from at least 19 foreign countries also took part in the celebrations commemorating 75 years of NCC.

The rally was organised to celebrate the 75 years of NCC and will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

‘India’s time has come’: PM Modi

Addressing the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, PM Modi said, “India's time has arrived. Today the whole world is looking towards India and the biggest reason for this is the youth of India. 'Yuva Shakti' is the driving force of India's development journey.”

“In this phase of 75 years of independence, NCC is also celebrating its 75th anniversary. Those who have represented NCC and been a part of it, I commend them in nation building,” PM Modi added.

Further acknowledging the dreams of the youth, the Prime Minister said, "The country whose youth is full of enthusiasm and they will always be country's priority. Today's India is also trying to provide that platform to all its young friends, which can fulfil their dreams."