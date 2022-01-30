PM Modi Remembers 'Collarwali' Tigress; Says 'Indian Culture Reflects Compassion For All'

Addressing the nation during the 85th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the famous tigress T-15, popularly known as 'Collarwali' tigress who recently passed away at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Noting the compassion for every living being in Indian culture, he said that love for nature and compassion is in Indian culture as well as innate nature. "It was very much evident during the last rites of 'Collarwali' tigress which were performed with respect and affection", he added.

Further recalling the last rites of the tigress, PM Modi said a glimpse of the Indian culture was evident when a tigress left the world in the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. "People used to call her Collarwali tigress, while the forest department had named it T-15", he said. PM Modi also mentioned said that the death of the tigress left many people emotional as if someone of their own left the world. "People performed her last rites, bid her farewell with full respect and affection", he added.

PM Modi also noted that the love of Indians for nature and living beings is greatly appreciated globally.

Speaking on the life of the tigress, he added that she give birth to 29 cubs in her lifetime and raised 25 of them to maturity. "We also celebrated this life of T-15 and when she left the world, we also give heartfelt farewell. This is a speciality of Indian people", he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also spoke about the elite horse Virat who was also given a grand farewell as he retired after participating in his last parade at Republic Day celebrations this year.

More about 'Collarwali' tigress

'Collarwali' tigress or T-15 was born in September 2005 and at the age of 16.5 years old, she breathed her last on January 15 2022 at 6:15 PM in room number 589 of Beat Kumbhadev of the Karmajhiri area under Seoni. In her whole lifetime, she gave birth to 29 cubs and had established her entire territory in the Pench border which was also a world record.

A documentary film has also been made on her, titled 'Tiger: Spy in the Jungle'. On March 11, 2008, experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun came to the reserve and put a radio collar to the tigress. Since then, she came to be known as 'Collarwali'.

