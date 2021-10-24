Last Updated:

'Taught us to be proud...' | PM Modi Remembers Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda Who Fought To Protect Nature On Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi who was addressing his 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat also lauded the country on completing the historic milestone of 100 crore vaccination.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: ANI/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered tribal freedom fighter from Odisha, Birsa Munda, and outlined his upcoming birth anniversary next month. Addressing his monthly Mann Ki Baat program, PM Modi spoke about the contributions made by Birsa Munda towards the country in the field of freedom, culture and environment.

Hailing his bravery and selfless contribution towards the country, PM Modi said, "Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought to protect his culture, his forest, his land. He taught us to be proud of our culture and roots."

Adding to it, he said that Munda will always be remembered for helping the poor and the distressed people and further making his step towards eliminating the social evils from society. Recalling his famous Ul-gulan movement, PM Modi hailed his bravery during the British era. 

READ | ITBP Raising Day 2021: PM Modi, BSF and other ministers extend wishes on 60th raising day

Meanwhile, the birth anniversary of the brave warrior Birsa Munda falls on November 15. 

Bowing down to the brave warrior, PM Modi urged the people and the youth population to read more about India's tribal community and their contribution towards India's freedom struggle. He further appealed to people to know more about the life of Munda whose life was all about courage and valour. 

READ | PM Modi urges Indians to celebrate 'National Unity Day', recalls Sardar Patel's philosophy

PM Modi who was addressing his 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat also lauded the country on completing the historic milestone of 100 crore vaccination.

Freedom fighter Birsa Munda

Remembered for his fight against the British rule in India, Birsa Munda also known as 'Dharti Aaba' belonged to the Munda tribe. From a very young age, he started participating in several anti-British activities and became a part of many anti-government programs. He was strongly engrossed in the movements against British rule.

READ | On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi highlights India’s effort for world peace and global wellness

Later in 1900, he was arrested by the British police and was sent to jail. However, he was tortured to a great extent due to which he passed away at the young age of 25. 

READ | PM Modi lauds 100 cr vaccine feat on ‘Mann ki Baat’; drone policy, UN day finds mention

Image: ANI/PTI

READ | PM Modi hails increased female participation in CRPF, says it'll bolster public confidence
Tags: pm modi, birsa munda, mann ki baat
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND