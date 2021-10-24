Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered tribal freedom fighter from Odisha, Birsa Munda, and outlined his upcoming birth anniversary next month. Addressing his monthly Mann Ki Baat program, PM Modi spoke about the contributions made by Birsa Munda towards the country in the field of freedom, culture and environment.

Hailing his bravery and selfless contribution towards the country, PM Modi said, "Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought to protect his culture, his forest, his land. He taught us to be proud of our culture and roots."

Adding to it, he said that Munda will always be remembered for helping the poor and the distressed people and further making his step towards eliminating the social evils from society. Recalling his famous Ul-gulan movement, PM Modi hailed his bravery during the British era.

Meanwhile, the birth anniversary of the brave warrior Birsa Munda falls on November 15.

Bowing down to the brave warrior, PM Modi urged the people and the youth population to read more about India's tribal community and their contribution towards India's freedom struggle. He further appealed to people to know more about the life of Munda whose life was all about courage and valour.

Next month, India will mark the Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.



His life taught us several things such as:



Being proud about one's own culture.



Caring for the environment.



Fighting injustice. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/mx65hA9nQY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2021

PM Modi who was addressing his 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat also lauded the country on completing the historic milestone of 100 crore vaccination.

Freedom fighter Birsa Munda

Remembered for his fight against the British rule in India, Birsa Munda also known as 'Dharti Aaba' belonged to the Munda tribe. From a very young age, he started participating in several anti-British activities and became a part of many anti-government programs. He was strongly engrossed in the movements against British rule.

Later in 1900, he was arrested by the British police and was sent to jail. However, he was tortured to a great extent due to which he passed away at the young age of 25.

Image: ANI/PTI