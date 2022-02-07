PM Modi Remembers Late CDS Bipin Rawat At Uttarakhand Rally; 'Made The Ultimate Sacrifice'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in an unfortunate helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, last year. Addressing a virtual rally in Uttarakhand ahead of Assembly elections in the state, PM Modi said General Rawat made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

"I pay my tributes to General Bipin Rawat. He gave the biggest sacrifice for the nation," said PM Modi while addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Haridwar.

CDS Rawat, who hailed from the Pauri Garhwal region in Uttarakhand, died in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu along with 13 others, including his wife Madhulika Rawat.

General Rawat's younger brother Col (retd) Vijay Rawat joined the BJP last month. However, he is not contesting the Assembly elections. Col Rawat had said that he was asked by the party to contest but he said no to them.

"My purpose behind joining the BJP was serving people and not holding an office or a post. During my 34 years in the Army, I was transferred to different places. I didn't get a chance to serve people of my own state. Now that I am retired I can do that," he had told PTI.

'BJP will form the govt in Uttarakhand again': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi asserted that the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Uttarakhand under the leadership of current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, PM Modi said, "We consider Uttarakhand as 'Devbhoomi but they (Opposition) consider it as their ATM. The people of this state have decided that such people will not be given a chance in the upcoming elections."

He said that, in the 2022-23 Union Budget, the government has proposed a programme to improve infrastructure in border villages. "A party (Congress) which doesn't think about development, if it comes to power, the whole country knows what it'll do," PM Modi said.

On the work front, PM Modi said new hospitals and medical colleges are being established in the state. "The State govt and the Centre is working together for the development of the state. The 21-year-old Uttarakhand is moving ahead with new dreams," he said.

The Uttarakhand elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. Votes will be counted and results declared on March 10.