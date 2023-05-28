PM Modi Remembers Savarkar, Says His Personality Was One Of Strength, Magnanimity

Hailing Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar’s 'sacrifice and courage' for the nation on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his visit to Veer Savarakar's chamber in Port Blair. PM Modi on Sunday addressed the 101st episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat saying that the latest edition was the beginning of its second century. Notably, the 101st episode comes on the same day as the inauguration of India’s new Parliament building and the restoration of sacred Sengol.

In his 101st episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Today the 28th of May, is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today. I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapaani."

"Veer Savarkar's personality comprised firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement but whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers and MPs paid floral tributes to Savarkar in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building. Along with PM Modi, Om Birla, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishanakar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP President JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and many more ministers marked their presence during the event.

PM Modi remembers Sant Kabirdas

In his 101st Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi also remembered Sant Kabirdas saying that the path shown by Kabirdas is equally relevant even today. "Kabirdas used to say that there could be myriad kinds of people who come to the well to draw water...But the well does not differentiate anyone...water remains the same in all utensils. Sant Kabir opposed every evil practice that divided the society; tried to awaken the society. Today, when the country is moving forward with the determination to develop, we should increase our efforts to empower society, taking inspiration from Sant Kabir," said PM Modi.