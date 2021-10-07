PM Modi Reminisces His 20 Years In Public Service; 'Never Imagined I Would Be India's PM'

Marking 20 years of public service, PM Modi on Thursday, expressed his gratitude to have been given the opportunity to serve as Gujarat's Chief Minister and later Indian Prime Minister. Sporting a trimmed beard and hair, PM Modi said that his journey in service started long before his CM terms - referring to his journey in the RSS. The BJP has marked the 20-year journey of PM Modi with 'Seva Samarpan' programs across India.

PM Modi thanks India for 20 years in public service

Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi dedicates 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES, across 35 States and Union Territories, at AIIMS Rishikesh pic.twitter.com/qMX6jX3kTZ — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

"On this day, 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility to serve the public. My journey of serving the people, living among the people was going on for many decades ago. But 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. As the head of the government, first as Chief Minister and then Prime Minister of the country. I had never imagined that I could reach the post of PM," said PM Modi.

He added, "This unbroken journey of 20 years is entering its 21st year today. On such an important occasion, to come to such a place, the land which has continuously given me its affection, affinity, I consider it a great fortune". PM Modi inaugurated 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES at AIIMS Rishikesh, dedicating it to the nation.

Talking about India's fight for oxygen during the deadly second COVID wave, he said, "India used to produce 900 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen daily earlier. When the demand rose, the nation increased it by over 10 times in record time". Along with PM Modi, Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He added, "In the last few months, over 1,100 oxygen plants established under PM-CARES have been made functional. Today, every district across the country now is covered by PSA Oxygen plants established under PM-CARES. Adding these plants, the nation now has 4,000 new oxygen plants. This has empowered the nation and its hospitals in battling need of medical oxygen".

PM Modi's 20-year journey

In 2001, Keshubhai Patel resigned as Gujarat CM due to failing health and a directive from the BJP's high command. The saffron party had reportedly told him to resign after 'sheer irregularities' in relief works after Jan 26, 2000 quake that had killed thousands, as per reports - making way for Narendra Modi's first stint as CM. Later, facing immense backlash for inaction in the 2002 Gujarat riots, Modi stepped down as CM - dissolving the Assembly. He was re-elected with a thumping majority of 127 seats and commenced his first stint as Maninagar MLA.

In subsequent elections, Modi made Gujarat BJP's impenetrable fortress winning elections in 2007, 2012 and 2017. Under his three stints as Gujarat CM, Modi was credited for the rapid growth of the state’s economy - dubbing it the 'Gujarat model'. With his widespread popularity, in June 2013 Modi was chosen as the BJP's PM face for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Riding the Modi wave, he was elected PM twice in 2014 and 2019. Under PM Modi's seven-year reign, the BJP govt has implemented several groundbreaking reforms like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ujwala scheme, Jan Dhan Yojana, Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan scheme and Jal Jeevan mission. His term has also been marked by controversies like demonetisation, snap revocation of Article 370, anti-CAA riots and farmers' protests.