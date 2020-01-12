PM Modi Renames Kolkata Port Trust After BJP Leader Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee

On its 150th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee port. He also gave a cheque of Rs 500 crores to Kolkata Port Trust to ensure pension to the long-term employees and former employees of the Trust. Along with it, a postage stamp has also been made available to commemorate the 150th year of the Kolkata Port Trust, one of the oldest major ports of the country.

पश्चिम बंगाल की, देश की इसी भावना को नमन करते हुए मैं कोलकाता पोर्ट ट्रस्ट का नाम, भारत के औद्योगीकरण के प्रणेता, बंगाल के विकास का सपना लेकर जीने वाले और एक देश, एक विधान के लिए बलिदान देने वाले डॉक्टर श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के नाम पर करने की घोषणा करता हूं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 12, 2020

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

READ | PM Modi Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda, Joins Morning Prayers At Belur Math

READ | PM Modi Urges Youth To Be Torch-bearers Of Change On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary

'A living legend'

Speaking at the event PM Modi said, "This port represents industrial, spiritual and self-sufficiency aspirations of India. Today, when the port is celebrating its 150th anniversary, it is our responsibility to make it a powerful symbol of New India. This port has seen India earn its independence. It has seen India's journey from Satyagraha to Swacchagraha. This port isn't just a port for traders, it has also seen a lot of legends pass through it. I announce the renaming of the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port."

"He is a living legend who was a leader for development and fought on the forefront for the idea of 'One Nation, One Constitution'. Dr. Mukherjee had set the stone for industrialisation in India. Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Hindustan Aircraft Factory, Damodar Valley Corporation and several others saw active participation from him," PM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning paid his tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at Belur Math in West Bengal. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Kolkata and he will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of Sunday, January 12.

READ | PM Modi Addresses Youth From Belur Math, Appeals Them To Not Get Misguided Over CAA

READ | Left Student Wing Stage Protest Against PM Modi's Visit In Kolkata